Chicago Resurrection thumps Aurora Rosary in punishing decision 60-29

Chicago Resurrection didn't tinker with Aurora Rosary, scoring a 60-29 result in the win column on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 5, Aurora Rosary faced off against Chicago DePaul College Prep and Chicago Resurrection took on Burbank St Laurence on January 5 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For results, click here.
