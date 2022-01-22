Chicago Resurrection takes down Chicago Lane Tech 53-19

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Resurrection broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 53-19 explosion on Chicago Lane Tech at Chicago Resurrection High on January 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
