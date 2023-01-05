Chicago Resurrection secures a win over Burbank St. Laurence 56-41

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Resurrection surfed over Burbank St. Laurence 56-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 5.
The last time Chicago Resurrection and Burbank St Laurence played in a 54-30 game on January 6, 2022. For results, click here.
