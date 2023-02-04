Chicago Resurrection played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago De La Salle during a 59-38 beating at Chicago De La Salle on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Resurrection squared off with January 18, 2022 at Chicago De La Salle last season. For more, click here.

