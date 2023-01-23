Chicago Resurrection rains down on Mundelein 58-38

Chicago Resurrection offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mundelein during this 58-38 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 23.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Chicago De La Salle. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.