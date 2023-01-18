Chicago Resurrection outduels Chicago De La Salle in competitive clash 60-45

Chicago Resurrection charged Chicago De La Salle and collected a 60-45 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Chicago De La Salle and Chicago Resurrection played in a 41-39 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Chicago Lane Tech and Chicago De La Salle took on Elmhurst IC Catholic on January 14 at Chicago De La Salle. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.