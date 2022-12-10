Chicago Resurrection imposes its will on Chicago Payton 56-32

Chicago Resurrection swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Payton 56-32 on December 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Payton played in a 54-33 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Elgin St Edward and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Hyde Park on December 5 at Chicago Payton College Prep. Click here for a recap
