 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Resurrection imposes its will on Chicago Payton 56-32

  • 0

Chicago Resurrection swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Payton 56-32 on December 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Payton played in a 54-33 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Elgin St Edward and Chicago Payton took on Chicago Hyde Park on December 5 at Chicago Payton College Prep. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News