Chicago Resurrection hustles by Chicago Taft 51-36

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Chicago Resurrection still prevailed 51-36 against Chicago Taft for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Wilmette Regina Dominican and Chicago Taft took on Oak Park Fenwick on January 16 at Chicago Taft High School. Click here for a recap.
