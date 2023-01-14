Chicago Resurrection handles stress test to best Chicago Lane Tech 52-51

Chicago Resurrection walked the high-wire before edging Chicago Lane Tech 52-51 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
Last season, Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Lane Tech faced off on January 22, 2022 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Chicago Lane Tech faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Resurrection took on Chicago Hope on January 9 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For results, click here.
