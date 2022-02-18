Chicago Resurrection dismantles Chicago Northside College in convincing manner 57-26

Chicago Resurrection controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 57-26 victory over Chicago Northside College in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 9, Chicago Resurrection faced off against Hoffman Estates and Chicago Northside College took on Winnetka North Shore Country Day on February 10 at Winnetka North Shore Country Day. For more, click here.
