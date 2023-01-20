Chicago Resurrection dances past Wilmette Regina Dominican 44-27

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Resurrection trumped Wilmette Regina Dominican 44-27 in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.
Last season, Chicago Resurrection and Wilmette Regina Dominican faced off on January 13, 2022 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Wilmette Regina Dominican faced off against Chicago Francis W Parker and Chicago Resurrection took on Chicago Lane Tech on January 14 at Chicago Lane Tech College Prep High School. For a full recap, click here.
