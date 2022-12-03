Chicago Resurrection comes to play in easy win over Elgin St. Edward 51-21

Chicago Resurrection's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Elgin St. Edward 51-21 on December 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Resurrection and Elgin St Edward faced off on December 4, 2021 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For more, click here.
