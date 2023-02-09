It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Chicago Resurrection wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-56 over Skokie Niles North in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 1, Skokie Niles North faced off against Chicago Lane Tech . For results, click here. Chicago Resurrection took on Chicago De La Salle on February 4 at Chicago De La Salle. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.