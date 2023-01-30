Chicago Prosser earns solid win over Chicago Collins 29-12

Chicago Prosser had its hands full but finally brushed off Chicago Collins 29-12 on January 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Recently on January 23, Chicago Prosser squared off with Chicago Hope in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.