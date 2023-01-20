Chicago Phillips takes a toll on Chicago De La Salle 51-38

Chicago Phillips dumped Chicago De La Salle 51-38 in Illinois girls basketball on January 20.
In recent action on January 14, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Elmhurst IC Catholic and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Orr on January 16 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For results, click here.
