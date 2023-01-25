 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Phillips explodes past Chicago Perspectives Math & Science 58-34

Chicago Perspectives Math & Science got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Phillips, which slammed the door 58-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 11, Chicago Perspectives Math & Science faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago De La Salle on January 20 at Chicago De La Salle. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

