In recent action on Feb. 13, Chicago Phillips faced off against Chicago Acero Soto . For results, click here. Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on Chicago Perspectives Math & Science on Feb. 11 at Chicago Perspectives Math & Science Academy. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.