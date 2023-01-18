Chicago Phillips earns narrow win over Chicago Morgan Park 43-39

Chicago Phillips found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Chicago Morgan Park 43-39 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 13, Chicago Phillips faced off against South Holland Thornwood and Chicago Morgan Park took on Hammond Central on January 14 at Hammond Central High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.