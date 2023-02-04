Chicago Payton's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Winnetka North Shore Country Day 56-36 on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Bulls College Prep . For results, click here. Chicago Payton took on Chicago Senn on January 30 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For more, click here.

