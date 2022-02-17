Chicago Payton College Prep rolls like thunder over Chicago Hyde Park 53-29

Chicago Payton College Prep offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Hyde Park with an all-around effort during this 53-29 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 17.
In recent action on February 8, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Orr and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Ag Science on February 7 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.
