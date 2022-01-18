Chicago Payton College Prep casts spell on Chicago Northside College 43-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Payton College Prep poked just enough holes in Chicago Northside College's defense to garner a taut 43-39 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 18.

In recent action on January 13, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Whitney Young on January 4 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For more, click here.

