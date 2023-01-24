Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac trips Chicago Northtown in tenacious tussle 30-26

Yes, Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac looked relaxed while edging Chicago Northtown, but no autographs please after its 30-26 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 24.
The last time Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac and Chicago Northtown played in a 38-34 game on December 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Northtown faced off against Chicago Providence St Mel and Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac took on Chicago Holy Trinity on January 19 at Chicago Holy Trinity High School. For results, click here.
