Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac collected a solid win over Fulton Unity Christian in a 29-19 verdict for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 11.

Recently on February 7, Chicago Our Lady Of Tepeyac squared off with Chicago Noble Street College Prep in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.