 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Orr outclasses Chicago Lindblom 45-31

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Chicago Orr blunted Chicago Lindblom's plans 45-31 on January 31 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Lindblom faced off against Chicago Kenwood . For results, click here. Chicago Orr took on Chicago Von Steuben on January 19 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News