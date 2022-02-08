Chicago Orr nips Chicago Hyde Park in scare 49-43

Chicago Orr topped Chicago Hyde Park 49-43 in a tough tilt during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Lincoln Park and Chicago Orr took on Chicago Clark on January 28 at Chicago Orr Academy High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
