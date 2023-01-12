Chicago Northtown takes victory lap past Chicago Providence St. Mel 42-21

Chicago Providence St. Mel got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Northtown, which slammed the door 42-21 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.