Chicago Northtown takes victory lap past Chicago Providence St. Mel 42-21

Chicago Providence St. Mel got no credit and no consideration from Chicago Northtown, which slammed the door 42-21 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 12.
Recently on January 5, Chicago Providence St Mel squared off with Chicago Christ the King in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.