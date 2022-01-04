Chicago Northside College survives taut tilt with Chicago Taft 38-30

Chicago Northside College poked just enough holes in Chicago Taft's defense to garner a taut 38-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Chicago Taft took on La Grange Lyons Township on December 28 at Chicago Taft High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
