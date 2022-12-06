Chicago Northside College stops Chicago Amundsen in snug affair 46-38

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Northside College posted a narrow 46-38 win over Chicago Amundsen in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 6.

The last time Chicago Amundsen and Chicago Northside College played in a 49-45 game on January 15, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 1, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Lincoln Park on December 1 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For more, click here.

