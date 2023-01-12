Chicago Northside College sinks Chicago Payton with solid showing 43-24

Chicago Northside College grabbed a 43-24 victory at the expense of Chicago Payton in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.
Last season, Chicago Payton and Chicago Northside College squared off with January 18, 2022 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School last season.
In recent action on December 29, Chicago Northside College faced off against Streamwood and Chicago Payton took on Winnetka New Trier on January 6 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
