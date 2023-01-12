 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Northside College sinks Chicago Payton with solid showing 43-24

  • 0

Chicago Northside College grabbed a 43-24 victory at the expense of Chicago Payton in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 12.

Last season, Chicago Payton and Chicago Northside College squared off with January 18, 2022 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Chicago Northside College faced off against Streamwood and Chicago Payton took on Winnetka New Trier on January 6 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News