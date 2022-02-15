Chicago Northside College mauls Chicago Senn in strong showing 60-21

Chicago Northside College controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 60-21 victory over Chicago Senn in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Recently on February 10 , Chicago Northside College squared up on Winnetka North Shore Country Day in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.