Chicago Northside College earns stressful win over Chicago Westinghouse 37-34

Chicago Northside College edged Chicago Westinghouse 37-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Chicago Northside College and Chicago Westinghouse faced off on January 13, 2022 at Chicago Westinghouse. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.