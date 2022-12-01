 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Northside College earns stressful win over Chicago Westinghouse 37-34

  • 0

Chicago Northside College edged Chicago Westinghouse 37-34 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Chicago Northside College and Chicago Westinghouse faced off on January 13, 2022 at Chicago Westinghouse. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News