Chicago Northside College buries Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science under avalanche of points 30-10

Chicago Northside College controlled the action to earn a strong 30-10 win against Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science in Illinois girls basketball on February 8.
In recent action on January 27, Chicago Northside College faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Clemente on February 1 at Chicago Clemente Academy. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.