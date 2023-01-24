Chicago North Lawndale busts Chicago Steinmetz 64-10

Chicago North Lawndale's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago Steinmetz during a 64-10 blowout in Illinois girls basketball on January 24.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago North Lawndale faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Crane on January 17 at Chicago Crane Medical Prep High School. For more, click here.
