Chicago North Grand dismissed Chicago Steinmetz by a 47-13 count in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 1, Chicago North Grand faced off against Chicago Schurz and Chicago Steinmetz took on Chicago Von Steuben on December 1 at Chicago Steinmetz High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.