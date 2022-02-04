Chicago Mother Mcauley topples Wilmette Loyola 36-31

Chicago Mother Mcauley topped Wilmette Loyola 36-31 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 4.
Recently on January 27 , Chicago Mother Mcauley squared up on New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
