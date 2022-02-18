Chicago Mother Mcauley tenderizes Chicago Simeon 70-46

Chicago Mother Mcauley dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 70-46 victory over Chicago Simeon on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
