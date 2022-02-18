 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Mother Mcauley tenderizes Chicago Simeon 70-46

Chicago Mother Mcauley dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 70-46 victory over Chicago Simeon on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 10, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Chicago Simeon on February 10 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School. For more, click here.

