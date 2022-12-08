Chicago Mother Mcauley survives close clash with Chicago Marist 56-53

The cardiac kids of Chicago Mother Mcauley unleashed every advantage to outlast Chicago Marist 56-53 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 8.
