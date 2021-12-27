Chicago Mother Mcauley squeezes past Wheaton-Warrenville South 37-31

Chicago Mother Mcauley edged Wheaton-Warrenville South in a close 37-31 encounter in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.

The Mighty Macs jumped in front of the Tigers 7-2 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago Mother Mcauley's shooting darted to a 16-12 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South at the half.

Chicago Mother Mcauley's upper hand showed as it carried a 27-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Mighty Macs had enough offense to deny the Tigers in the end.

