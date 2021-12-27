 Skip to main content
Chicago Mother Mcauley squeezes past Wheaton-Warrenville South 37-31

Chicago Mother Mcauley edged Wheaton-Warrenville South in a close 37-31 encounter in Illinois girls basketball action on December 27.

The Mighty Macs jumped in front of the Tigers 7-2 to begin the second quarter.

Chicago Mother Mcauley's shooting darted to a 16-12 lead over Wheaton-Warrenville South at the half.

Chicago Mother Mcauley's upper hand showed as it carried a 27-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Mighty Macs had enough offense to deny the Tigers in the end.

Recently on December 20 , Chicago Mother Mcauley squared up on Yorkville in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

