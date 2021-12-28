 Skip to main content
Chicago Mother Mcauley spins away to top Normal 62-45

Chicago Mother Mcauley fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 62-45 win over Normal for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

The Ironmen started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over the Mighty Macs at the end of the first quarter.

Normal took a 26-22 lead over Chicago Mother Mcauley heading to the half locker room.

The Mighty Macs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-36 lead over the Ironmen.

In recent action on December 22, Normal faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Yorkville on December 20 at Yorkville High School. For a full recap, click here.

