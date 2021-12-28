Chicago Mother Mcauley spins away to top Normal 62-45

Chicago Mother Mcauley fought back from a slow start and rolled to a 62-45 win over Normal for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 28.

The Ironmen started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over the Mighty Macs at the end of the first quarter.

Normal took a 26-22 lead over Chicago Mother Mcauley heading to the half locker room.

The Mighty Macs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-36 lead over the Ironmen.

