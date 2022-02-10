Chicago Mother Mcauley pushes over Chicago Simeon 52-33

Chicago Mother Mcauley handed Chicago Simeon a tough 52-33 loss at Chicago Mother Mcauley High on February 10 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 4, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Wilmette Loyola and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Lane Tech on January 27 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.