Chicago Mother Mcauley knocks out victory on Burbank St. Laurence 52-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Mother Mcauley spurred past Burbank St. Laurence 52-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 11.
In recent action on January 6, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Lombard Montini on January 6 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School. Click here for a recap
