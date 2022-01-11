 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Mother Mcauley knocks out victory on Burbank St. Laurence 52-42

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Mother Mcauley spurred past Burbank St. Laurence 52-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 11.

In recent action on January 6, Burbank St Laurence faced off against Chicago Resurrection and Chicago Mother Mcauley took on Lombard Montini on January 6 at Chicago Mother Mcauley High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

