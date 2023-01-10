Chicago Mother Mcauley earns solid win over Burbank St. Laurence 49-32

Chicago Mother Mcauley charged Burbank St. Laurence and collected a 49-32 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 10.
The last time Chicago Mother Mcauley and Burbank St Laurence played in a 52-42 game on January 11, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Norcross and Burbank St Laurence took on Chicago Resurrection on January 5 at Chicago Resurrection High School. For more, click here.
