Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Chicago Mother Mcauley chalked up in tripping River Forest Trinity 51-48 on January 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The last time Chicago Mother Mcauley and River Forest Trinity played in a 57-40 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Chicago Mother Mcauley faced off against Winnetka New Trier and River Forest Trinity took on Chicago Payton on January 5 at Chicago Payton College Prep. For more, click here.
