Chicago Morgan Park takes victory lap past Chicago Simeon 59-14

Chicago Morgan Park showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Simeon in a points barrage during a 59-14 win in Illinois girls basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Kenwood on January 18 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.