Chicago Morgan Park takes victory lap past Chicago Simeon 59-14

Chicago Morgan Park showed it had the juice to douse Chicago Simeon in a points barrage during a 59-14 win in Illinois girls basketball action on January 25.

In recent action on January 18, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Phillips and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Kenwood on January 18 at Chicago Simeon Academy. For more, click here.

