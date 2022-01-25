Chicago Morgan Park tackles Chicago Lake View 72-18

Chicago Morgan Park painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Lake View's defense for a 72-18 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Lake View took on Des Plaines Willows on January 19 at Chicago Lake View High School. For more, click here.
