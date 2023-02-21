Chicago Morgan Park's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Country Club Hills Hillcrest 64-20 on Feb. 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on Feb. 13, Chicago Morgan Park squared off with Chicago Brooks in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.