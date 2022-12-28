Chicago Morgan Park outclasses Aurora Metea Valley 54-39

Chicago Morgan Park grabbed a 54-39 victory at the expense of Aurora Metea Valley on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on December 21, Chicago Morgan Park squared off with South Holland Thornwood in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
