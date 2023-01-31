 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Morgan Park imposes its will on Chicago North Lawndale 85-19

Chicago Morgan Park rolled past Chicago North Lawndale for a comfortable 85-19 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Jones . For a full recap, click here. Chicago North Lawndale took on Chicago Steinmetz on January 24 at Chicago North Lawndale College Prep. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

