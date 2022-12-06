Chicago Morgan Park Academy trips Winnetka North Shore Country Day in tenacious tussle 40-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Chicago Morgan Park Academy did just enough to beat Winnetka North Shore Country Day 40-39 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Chicago Morgan Park Academy played in a 35-24 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on December 1, Chicago Morgan Park Academy squared off with Chicago Intrinsic-Downtown in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

