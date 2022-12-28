Chicago Morgan Park Academy takes victory lap past Chicago Juarez 59-28

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Chicago Morgan Park Academy did exactly that with a 59-28 win against Chicago Juarez during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 15, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Morgan Park Academy took on Mooseheart on December 14 at Chicago Morgan Park Academy. For a full recap, click here.
